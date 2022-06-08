42,000 kg drugs destroyed in India on Drug Destruction day

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) destroyed 42000 kg of narcotics at 14 locations across the country, informed the officials on Wednesday.

The move came in wake of the Drug Destruction day on June 8. The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman virtually witnessed the destruction process.

“The drug destruction process was held at 14 locations across the country in a safe and non-hazardous manner through the incineration approved by the State Pollution Control Boards,” said CBIC in an official statement.

The destruction was conducted at, Kutch in Gujarat, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Virudhunagar in Tamilnadu, Patna in Bihar and Siliguri in West Bengal.

“This event will highlight our commitment to people that we shall be earnest in our job to bring a logical end to every smuggler, both through the court of law and thorough destruction of material which they bring in,” tweeted the minister.

In another tweet, she said, “Law enforcement agencies are committed to making sure that not even a milligram of the drug enters into the country. I am convinced that field formations of DRI and Customs will work together so that our country remains safe from drugs.”

The Union Minister interacted with the officers of Customs and of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) present at the destruction sites who narrated the details of seizures and the process of doing destruction.

She appreciated the efforts made by the officers of Customs and DRI and congratulated them.