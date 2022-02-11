43rd anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution

Mahdi Shahrokhi

Frothy-three years have passed since the glorious victory of the Iranian Islamic Revolution. Freedom and independence are very valuable blessings gained by the great Iranian people through revolution. Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not depend on any foreign power to make its national decisions. Iran provides security and stability based on its own strength and does not need to join any military or security mechanisms that serve the interests of major powers in this area. Significant achievements of the revolution have been made not only in the political sphere but also in the economic, industrial, agricultural, cultural, scientific, and military spheres.

Decades of oppressive and unjust US sanctions have not brought Iran to its knees. Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is a country with great human capital, rich natural resources, energy, and mineral resources, and as one of the world’s top military powers, is proud of its rapid development in various fields of science and its growing prestige in its neighbouring region and the world. Despite the sanctions, self-sufficiency in the production of many agricultural products, mastery of nuclear and space knowledge, high achievements in medical knowledge, stem cells, nanotechnology and biotechnology, production of advanced missiles and drones and other military equipment and weapons, and many other achievements are the result of forty-three years of resistance of the Iranian people against world imperialism.

The strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and will be at the service of stability and security of the countries of the neighbouring region and our friends.

Emphasizing the balanced and dynamic diplomacy, neighbourhood policy, priority of neighbours, and the region’s strength, the Islamic Republic of Iran wants peace and security for all countries in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is following the Vienna talks with a responsible and committed approach, and serious talks to reach a good and lasting agreement and it has focused all its efforts on lifting unjust sanctions against the Iranian people. We strongly believe that diplomacy and dialogue are still the best way to resolve all important issues in the international arena, although sometimes some statesmen of other countries have confused the position of diplomacy and coercion.

We believe that those who unilaterally deviate from international obligations and violate the treaty will be the ultimate losers in judging history.

The friendship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India is essentially eternal, given their common cultural and historical ties.

Today, the bilateral relations between Iran and India are at a great level based on the principle of mutual respect and good relations in the political and economic fields.

According to the positive steps taken in recent years (for example, bilateral cooperation in the Chabahar port project), the future of relations between the two countries is very promising.

Iran and India also have significant cooperation through international and regional organizations.

Hoping to deepen the friendship between the two great and civilized nations of Iran and India, and praying for the development of peace, tranquillity, and health for all humanity.

Mahdi Shahrokhi is the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad