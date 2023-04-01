45 held in connection with Bihar riots, normalcy restored: Police

In Bihar Sharif, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district Nalanda is headquartered, 27 people have been arrested, added the PHQ statement.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st April 2023 5:32 pm IST
Public property in flames in Bihar Sharif. Photo: Twitter.

Patna: Altogether 45 people have been arrested in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities, the state police headquarters said on Saturday.

The communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns were sparked off late Thursday and continued till Friday.

In a statement, the PHQ also asserted that “normalcy has been restored” in both the places though senior officers were camping in the affected areas by way of caution and heavy deployment of forces continued.

Also Read
Ram Navami violence: Some indulging in ‘gadbad’, won’t allow, says Nitish

In Sasaram, where Rohtas district is headquartered, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and arson that had left the administration in a tizzy in view of a scheduled programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

In Bihar Sharif, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda is headquartered, 27 people have been arrested, added the PHQ statement.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st April 2023 5:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button