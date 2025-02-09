45 minutes of fear: Salman Khan shares his flight horror!

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan recently shared a scary experience from a flight. He was traveling back from an award show with Sonakshi Sinha and his younger brother, Sohail Khan. Their flight faced strong turbulence for 45 minutes.

Sohail Khan Slept Through It!

While everyone on the flight was scared, Sohail Khan remained completely calm—he slept through the whole thing! Salman recalled, “We were coming back from IIFA Sri Lanka. Everyone was laughing, then suddenly, the plane started shaking. At first, it seemed fine, but then it got worse. When I looked at Sohail, he was sleeping.”

Passengers in Panic

Salman said he got really scared when he saw the air hostess praying. “That’s when I thought, ‘Oh no, this is bad!’ Even the pilots looked tense. Then, the oxygen masks dropped, and I thought, ‘I’ve only seen this in movies!’”

After 45 minutes, the plane stopped shaking, and people started laughing again. But their relief didn’t last long.

Suddenly, the turbulence returned, this time for 10 minutes. Once again, the plane became silent. Salman described it, “No one spoke until we landed. But as soon as we touched the ground, everyone acted cool, walking confidently like nothing happened.”

Salman’s Next Film

Right now, Salman Khan is busy shooting his new action movie, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.