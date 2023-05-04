450cr Net Worth! List of Jr NTR’s expensive assets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Jr NTR aka Tarak, who is considered as one of the bankable actors down south, has been entertaining the movie audience for more than two decades now. His sheer dedication to deliver his best in every project gave him the title ‘Young Tiger of Tollywood.’

Taarak is among the highest-paid Indian stars and his whopping net worth according to various news media reports, stands at around Rs 450 crores. Considering this, it comes as a no surprise that the actors owns some insanely expensive things including his sprawling properties across the country.

Well, have you ever wondered how much these luxury things cost?

Taarak’s Expensive Things

As per the reports, the RRR actor is a proud owner of a private jet worth Rs 80 crore to a luxury mansion that is estimated to be worth Rs 25 crores. Jr NTR is truly living the high life. And, if you thought that was the end of it, wait! The actor is also known for owning multicrore watches and cars.

Jr NTR Watch Collection

Jr NTR has excellent taste in timepieces, and he selects only the best timepieces for his collection. He owns a Richard Mille watch, which costs Rs. 4 crores. Patek Philippe of Nautilus 40MM watch, which costs Rs. 2.5 crores.

Jr NTR’s Luxurious Car Collection

This actor knows how to travel in style, having proudly become the first Indian to own a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs. 3 crores. Not only that, but he also has:

Nero Noctis worth Rs 5 crores

The Range Rover worth Rs 2 crores

BMW worth Rs 2 crores

Porsche worth 1 crore

Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 1 crore

It’s no surprise that Jr NTR’s larger-than-life personality extends beyond the big screen and into his personal life. With such extravagant possessions, the actor is undoubtedly one of the country’s most stylish and influential figures.

Jr NTR’s lavish lifestyle shows that he is not only a talented actor but also a true lover of luxury living. His appreciation for the finer things in life is something to which we can all aspire. So here’s to living life in true style and luxury like Jr NTR!

On the work front, Jr NTR is working on NTR 30 in Tollywood and his Bollywood debut, War 2, with Hrithik Roshan.