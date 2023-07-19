4cr per minute! Meet the highest-paid actor for cameos

Mumbai: Do you know what the phrase “Chhota Packet Bada Dhamaka” means? Yes, that is the most exact description of a cameo. They believe that a cameo comes in a small package and adds the most wonderful touch to a film.

But do you know that there are actors who charge crores for just their short few minutes of appearance in the movies? Yes, there is one celebrity who demanded a whopping money of Rs 35 crore for an 8-minute cameo. Keep reading.

While several actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Allu Arjun charge over Rs 100 crore for a film, they do so when they are leading the project. Many actors lower their prices for supporting roles. However, there are actors who still charge a bomb for cameos. One such name is Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn’s fees for RRR

The superstar reportedly charged Rs 35 crore for his 8-minute appearance in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit RRR, making him one of the highest-paid performers of all time, according to DNA. This means he charged Rs 4 crores per minute! Pretty huge, isn’t it?

Other Bollywood stars with the highest-paying cameos

1. Alia Bhatt

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s historical epic that marked Alia’s debut in the Tollywood industry, was made on a staggering 400 crores budget. But do you have any idea how much Alia charged?

According to rumours, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress received Rs 9 crore for her 15-minute cameo in RRR, a hefty fee for what was essentially a tiny role.

2. Huma Qureshi

According to DNA, Huma Qureshi asked for Rs 2 crore for her song in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

3. Urvashi Rautela

To add flair to the movie and the image of megastar Chiranjeevi, the makers of the film Waltair Veerayya roped in Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for a special dance number. It was reported that Urvashi charged a whopping Rs 3 Crore for her cameo which is equal to or more than any mainstream heroine acting in Tollywood.

Free cameo appearances by actors

Then there are some famous people who did not charge for their cameo appearances in films. When Shah Rukh Khan featured in an extended cameo in R Madhavan’s movie Rocketry, he reportedly did not charge a dime. Similarly, Salman Khan appeared in Pathaan for free and Ram Charan too did not charge a penny for his special appearance in Bhaijaan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.