4th estate of democracy has become private estate: BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday asked the Centre why eminent people “being troubled” in India. Addressing a meeting, the legislator, who is the daughter of chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), stated that the media is being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to character assassinate the opposition.

“Even if the opposition is decimated it is the people who suffer”, Kavitha remarked, while addressing a meeting of the Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation, in Hyderabad on Monday.

“Professor Jaishankar told us that only a working idea would help us develop businesses and not by pelting stones at buses. When Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, a number of newspapers criticised her, and they did it without fear,” the BRS MLC added.

Kavitha’s statements come a day after she was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hyderabad for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

“At present, there are media houses which praise Modi, stating that Eknath Shinde’s assertion as Maharastra chief minister is a masterstroke. The fourth estate of democracy has now become a private estate,” she remarked on the splitting of Shiv Sena and one faction headed by Shinde being supported by the BJP.

Addressing the Telangana Jagruthi members meeting, Kavitha said, “They have discontinued the Maulana Azaad National Fellowship, for minorities have students come to the streets to protest. If the same would have happened in IIIT Basara, we would be quick to address it. Whoever speaks, an agency will speak to them,” she added (hinting that central agencies are being misused by the Centre).

It is to be noted that Kavitha was recently questioned by the Centra Bureau (CBI) of Investigation in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.