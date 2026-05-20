5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Peru, damaging buildings and injuring 27

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was 20 km east-southeast of the town of Pampa de Tate, in the Ica region, at a depth of 56.5 km.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2026 2:58 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Lima: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific region of southern Peru late Tuesday, May 19, injuring 27 people and damaging buildings, officials said. No deaths were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake’s epicentre was 20 km east-southeast of the town of Pampa de Tate, in the Ica region, at a depth of 56.5 km.

Peruvian Defence Minister Amadeo Flores visited the city of and visited some damaged buildings, including San Luis Gonzaga University.

Subhan Bakery

Earthquakes are common in Peru, as the country lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2026 2:58 pm IST

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