5 Actors who ventured into businesses in Hyderabad in 2022

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars have been flourishing in India over the last few years, and this trend does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. Along with betting on their acting careers, they also started a number of side businesses that are paying off for them.

We previously provided a list of Telugu actors who have enjoyed success in a wide range of Fashions, including Vijay Devarakonda, Yash, Samantha, and so on. In this write-up, we have compiled a list of actors who have entered the business world in 2022 in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu – AN Restaurants

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, have collaborated with the Minerva Group and Asian Group to open their first restaurant. The restaurant is situated in Banjara Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most desirable localities.

Allu Arjun – AAA Cinemas

AAA Cinemas is Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s first venture into the theatre industry. Also known as Asian Allu Arjun Cinemas, the luxurious theatre is situated in Ameerpet, one of Hyderabad’s most important hubs. One of the top film distribution companies in the Telugu film industry, Asian Group, has partnered with Allu Arjun. They are collaborating with the Allu family for the first time.

Asian Cinemas and Allu Arjun new venture, #AAACinemas coming soon.



AAA Cinemas Creative at Asian Group Corporate Office.💥#Pushpa #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/NuFlEEGNDd — AlluArjunHD™🪓 (@AlluArjun_HD) September 17, 2021

Naga Chaitanya-Shoyu

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya launched his cloud kitchen named ‘Shoyu’ in March this year. Located in Madhapur, this kitchen serves a wide variety of pan-Asian dishes, including lip-smacking Japanese delights– from Dimsums, Sushis, and Noodles, to mouth-watering desserts.

Kajal Aggarwal – Kare & Karess

In collaboration with the well-known actress Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu as a co-founder, Hyderabad-based sustainKart has announced the launch of its private label, Kare & Karess in September this year. With high-quality, organic, and natural formulations, the baby care brand offers product lines that cater to the requirements of the newborn/infant category as well as for growing children.

Shilpa Shetty – Hunar Online Courses

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is listed as an investor and brand ambassador for Hyderabad-based Hunar Online Courses. Hunar online classes offer courses in fashion entrepreneurship, boutique management, jewellery design, baking, chocolate making, clothing and bag manufacturing, fabric design, and home décor.