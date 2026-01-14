Mumbai: One of the most popular and loved celebrity cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 is gearing up for a major mid-season changes. Guess what? Many contestants are exiting and old faces are set to join the show. Read to know all details.

According to a fresh report in Gossips TV, the makers have decided to revamp the format after the upcoming mini-finale, signalling a decisive shift in the ongoing season.

Contestants to quit Laughter Chefs 3

As part of this shake-up, several season 3 contestants will be exiting the show. The names reportedly bidding goodbye include —

Vivian Dsena

Eisha Singh

Isha Malviya

Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee

Why contestants are exiting the show?

Reportedly, Isha Malviya is stepping away due to date clashes arising from her upcoming projects, while Vivian Dsena is set to join a new fiction show on the same channel, making it difficult for him to continue. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee are said to have prior professional commitments, leading to their exit. However, the reason behind Eisha Singh’s departure remains unclear.

Laughter Chefs 3 new contestants

To restore the original charm of the franchise, the makers are bringing back several popular faces from previous seasons.

Nia Sharma

Sudesh Lehri

Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain

Arjun Bijlani

These celebrities are set to re-enter the kitchen, promising nostalgia, humour and engaging on-screen chemistry. Notably, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will replace Gurmeet and Debina as the celebrity couple on the show.

Despite the cast changes, Laughter Chefs 3 will retain several key contestants, including Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, ensuring continuity as the format evolves.

Laughter Chefs Season 3, which premiered on November 22, 2025, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV.