5 Blue waterfalls near Hyderabad to visit in April 2025

Social media has changed the way we discover travel destinations. A single viral post can turn a hidden paradise into a hotspot, bringing in waves of tourists. While this boosts local tourism, it often comes at a cost. Many waterfalls in Telangana, once known for their serene beauty, have become overcrowded and unhygienic due to irresponsible tourism. Litter, plastic waste and pollution have taken away the charm of these natural retreats, making it difficult to find a truly clean and refreshing escape.

This summer , if you are searching for waterfalls that still retain their beauty, we’ve got you covered. Siasat.com has curated a list of five blue and clean waterfalls near Hyderabad to visit in April 2025, promising a scenic and refreshing getaway.

5 blue and clean waterfalls near Hyderabad

1. Mashenuloddi Waterfalls

Mashenuloddi Waterfall is often referred to as the ‘Blue Waterfall’ because of its crystal-clear azure waters. This secluded waterfall offers a serene escape for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Visitors typically drive to Dulapuram village to reach the falls, from where a 2-kilometre trek through the dense forests leads to the cascading falls.

Distance- It is 280 kilometres from Hyderabad, making it a 5.5-hour drive.

Address- Near Dulapuram village, Wajedu Mandal, Mulugu district

2. Gayathri/ Gundam Waterfalls

Gayathri Waterfalls, also known as Gundam Waterfalls, is a hidden natural wonder nestled in the dense forests of Adilabad, Telangana. Cascading from a height of around 100 feet, it forms a pristine pool at its base. Reaching the falls requires a 2.5 km trek through the lush greenery, making it relatively untouched.

Distance- It is 174 kilometres from Hyderabad, making it a 3.5-hour drive.

Address- Mankapur, Ichoda, Telangana

3. Tiryani Waterfalls

Tiryani Waterfalls, also known as Pangidi Madara, is a breathtaking blue waterfall tucked away in the dense forests of Tiryani Mandal in Telangana. This hidden gem offers a refreshing retreat for nature lovers, with water gushing down from a height of nearly 50 feet into a serene pool below. It is situated around 15 kilometres from Tiryani Mandal centre, however, the road leading to it can be challenging. Visitors are required to be careful while exploring the area.

Distance- It is 310 kilometres from Hyderabad, making it a 6.5-hour drive.

Address-Tiryani Mandal, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad district

4. Mutyala Dhara Waterfalls

The name ‘Mutyala Dhara’ translated to ‘Pearl Stream’, aptly describing the waterfall’s milky white cascades that resemble a string of pearls as they descend from a height of approximately 700 feet. To reach this hidden gem, visitors embark on a scenic trek of about 10 kilometres through dense forests, starting from Veerabhadravaram village. Visitors are advised to practice caution when visiting as high water levels had stranded around 80 tourists in July 2023.

Distance– It is 302 kilometres from Hyderabad, making it a 6-hour drive.

Address- Near Veerabhadravaram village in the Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu District

5. Kongala Waterfalls

It is often referred to as the ‘V-falls’ due to its distinct V-shaped cascade. The journey to this waterfall involves a 10 -minute drive from the more renowned Bogatha Waterfalls, followed by a 45-minute trek through dense forests. It is an ideal spot for those seeking tranquility away from crowded falls. Falling from a height of about 70 feet, the Loddimadugu Vagu stream merges into the pool of Kongala Falls, making it a mesmerizing sight.

Distance- It is around 280 kilometres from Hyderabad, making it a 5.5-hour drive.

Address- Jangalapalle Village