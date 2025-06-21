The one good thing the monsoon brings to Hyderabad, apart from the scent of petrichor and a glass of hot Irani chai, is breathtaking skies. In this season, you get the chance to catch some of the most stunning sunrises and sunsets. The skies become more dramatic, the light is softer, and the views from a high altitude are nothing short of breathtaking. And really, there is no better way to enjoy this seasonal shift than by heading to a quiet spot with a great view of the city.

While popular places like Necklace Road and Durgam Cheruvu attract their fair share of visitors, Hyderabad also has several lesser-known viewpoints that offer impressive views without the crowds. These hidden gems are perfect if you are looking to escape the city’s chaos, explore something new or simply enjoy a peaceful moment with a great view.

To let you make the most of this season, Siasat.com has curted a list of 5 hidden viewpoints in Hyderabad that are worth checking out.

1. Mahendra Hills

A gently sloping dome-shaped hill in Secunderabad, Mahendra Hills, offers expansive panoramic views of Hyderabad. It is an easy, step-lined trek.

2. Huda Heights Viewpoint

Located in the upscale Banjara Hills area, Huda Heights Viewpoint give you a high-rise vantage over the city. It can be visited with a short climb.

3. Kokapet Lake Viewpoint

Positioned near Kokapet SEZ, this spot beside the lake delivers tranquil waterside views and sunrise-to-sunset skyline panoramas.

4. Osman Sagar Viewpoint

Situated on the historic dam at Osman Sagar of Hyderabad, this viewpoint offers sweeping vistas of the 46 km reservoir surrounded by lush greenery.

5. Koheda Gutta

A cliff-top landmark along the Outer Ring Road, Koheda Gutta offers stark, horizon-edge picnic spots with dramatic views of Hyderabad. It has recently turned into a popular weekend retreat.

Have you been to these hidden gems in Hyderabad? Comment below.