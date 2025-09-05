5 collectibles of Michael Jackson that sold for crores in rupees

Hyderabad: Michael Jackson, the undisputed King of Pop, changed music forever with his electrifying voice, jaw-dropping dance moves, and blockbuster hits like Thriller, Billie Jean, and Beat It. His era was marked by a global craze that reshaped pop culture, blending fashion, music, and performance into an unforgettable legacy. Even after his passing in 2009, Jackson’s influence remains unshakable, with fans and collectors around the world keeping his memory alive.

One way his magic continues is through his memorabilia, which fetches record-breaking sums at auctions. Each item tells a story of Jackson’s stardom and the cultural wave he created.

Michael Jackson’s Most Expensive Memorabilia

1. Porcelain Sculpture

A porcelain sculpture of Jackson with his pet chimpanzee Bubbles, created by artist Jeff Koons, sold for a staggering Rs. 49 crores ($5.6 million). This piece highlights Jackson’s crossover influence from music into fine art.

2. Thriller Jacket

The red-and-black leather jacket worn in the Thriller music video became one of pop culture’s most iconic outfits. It was auctioned for Rs. 15 crores ($1.8 million), cementing its place as one of the most valuable stage costumes ever.

3. Rhinestone Glove

The single white rhinestone glove Jackson wore during his legendary 1983 Motown 25 performance of “Billie Jean,” where he first introduced the moonwalk, sold for Rs. 3.7 crores ($420,000). It remains a symbol of his showmanship and innovation.

4. Lady Gaga’s Collection – Hundreds of Thousands

Pop star Lady Gaga purchased 55 of Jackson’s costumes and garments, paying hundreds of thousands to preserve them. Her collection includes stage-worn jackets and gloves, which she pledged to archive as a tribute to his artistry.

5. Michael & Michael Basketball

The basketball used in the 1992 “Jam” music video, featuring Michael Jackson and NBA legend Michael Jordan, fetched Rs. 2.68 crores ($304,000). Signed by both stars, it represents the unforgettable meeting of music and sports icons.

Michael Jackson’s story is not only about his songs but also about the unforgettable moments and symbols he left behind. His memorabilia continues to captivate fans, keeping his magic alive for future generations.