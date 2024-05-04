5 Confirmed female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: As the much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to kick off soon, fans’ excitement is reaching new heights. Bollywood filmmaker Rohitt Shetty is set to return as the show host.

Pre-production for KKK 14 is in full swing, with the show’s makers actively approaching celebrities from the entertainment industry. Some have already officially sealed their participation and are prepping up to showcase their courage in the adrenaline-fueled reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

Based on the latest reports and insights from insiders, here are the five confirmed female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

1. Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

2. Sumona Chakravarti

3. Aditi Sharma

4. One Among Manisha Rani or Jiya Shankar

5. One Among Mannara Chopra or Ankita Lokhande

However, an official list from the makers is yet to be released. Meanwhile, it is also being said that all contestants will head to the new shooting location in Romania by the end of May. Shooting is anticipated to commence in the last week of May and will span over a month, leading up to the show’s scheduled premiere in July.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on the complete contestant lineup for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.