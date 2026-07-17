5 Exciting events to attend this weekend in Hyderabad

Looking for exciting plans this weekend? Hyderabad is buzzing with events that cater to every mood, whether you enjoy stand-up comedy, live music, Bollywood beats or soulful performances.

From fun-filled evenings with friends to relaxing cultural experiences, the city has plenty to offer on July 18 and 19. Here are five events that deserve a spot on your weekend calendar.

1. Rock Bottom – A Stand-up Solo by Shubham Pujari

Get ready for an evening of laughter with comedian Shubham Pujari’s solo stand-up show, Rock Bottom. Known for his relatable storytelling and sharp humour, Pujari turns everyday struggles into hilarious moments that audiences can easily connect with. If you’re looking to unwind after a busy week, this comedy show is worth adding to your plans.

Location: The Comedy Theatre, Hyderabad

Date: July 18

Ticket: Rs. 499 onwards

2. Gurthukostunnayi – Music for a Cause

Music lovers can spend Saturday evening enjoying Gurthukostunnayi – Music for a Cause. The event brings together timeless melodies while supporting a meaningful cause, creating a perfect blend of entertainment and purpose. Expect nostalgic songs and heartwarming performances in a lively atmosphere.

Location: Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam Trust, Srinagar Colony

Date: July 18

Ticket: Rs. 450 onwards

3. Silaa Saturday Telugu Jamming

Celebrate the magic of Telugu music at Silaa Saturday Telugu Jamming. Whether you love singing or simply listening, this interactive event offers a chance to enjoy popular Telugu songs with fellow music enthusiasts. The relaxed ambience makes it a great weekend outing for families and friends.

Location: Silaa – The Garden Café, Jubilee Hills

Date: July 18

Ticket: Rs. 399

4. DJ Chetas India Tour 2.0

Party lovers can groove to chart-topping Bollywood hits as DJ Chetas brings his India Tour 2.0 to Hyderabad. Famous for his energetic mashups and crowd-pulling performances, the DJ promises a high-energy night packed with music, dance and entertainment.

Location: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Date: July 18

Ticket: Rs. 799 onwards

5. Sukoon Baithak

If you prefer a quieter evening, Sukoon Baithak offers a refreshing change of pace. The event combines soulful music, heartfelt poetry and meaningful conversations in an intimate setting, making it an ideal choice for those looking to relax and recharge over the weekend.

Location: Akan, Hyderabad

Date: July 19

Ticket: Rs. 4,720 onwards

Whether you are planning a fun outing with friends, a family evening or simply looking to experience something new, these events offer a variety of entertainment across Hyderabad.

Book your tickets early and make the most of your weekend.