Mumbai: Celebrity engagements in 2025 have turned into major pop-culture moments, with dazzling diamond rings dominating headlines and social media feeds alike. From Hollywood A-listers to Indian stars, these high-profile proposals have sparked curiosity not just about love stories, but also about the stunning rings that sealed them.

Let’s have a look at the top 5 celebrity engagement rings that ruled headlines in 2025.

Trending celebrity engagement rings 2025

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ring grabs attention (Image Source: X)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate temple wedding. While the wedding photos won hearts, it was Samantha’s engagement ring that truly stole the spotlight. According to jewellery influencers, her rare portrait-cut diamond ring was designed by Greece-based jeweller Theodoros Savopoulos and is estimated to be worth between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore.

2. Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez get engaged (Instagram)

Social media personality Georgina Rodriguez set the internet on fire after flaunting her massive engagement ring, confirming her relationship with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to Elle, jewellers revealed that the ring features a rare natural diamond weighing over 30 carats, flanked by 1-carat oval stones. The estimated value of the ring is a staggering Rs 45 crore.

3. Zendaya

Zendaya and Tom Holland (Instagram)

Zendaya’s appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards sparked intense speculation when fans noticed a sparkling 5.02-carat cushion-cut diamond on her left ring finger. A source later confirmed to People that actor Tom Holland had proposed to his Spider-Man co-star. The ring, designed by Jessica McCormack, is reportedly valued at Rs 1.8 crore.

4. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift engagement photos (Instagram)

On August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift shared dreamy images from her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. While the floral wilderness setup captured attention, her ring became an instant talking point. According to Page Six Style, the vintage-inspired, hand-cut eight-carat cushion-shaped diamond, crafted by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, is estimated to cost Rs 4.96 crore.

5. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando (Instagram)

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus recently announced her engagement to musician Maxx Morando at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles. As per People, her cushion-cut diamond ring was designed by Jacquie Aiche and is estimated to be worth Rs 4.06 crore.

From vintage masterpieces to rare, oversized diamonds, celebrity engagement rings in 2025 have redefined luxury and romance.