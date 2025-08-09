Hyderabad: Tollywood’s ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu is celebrating his milestone 50th birthday today. Known for his charming looks, stellar acting skills, and magnetic screen presence, Mahesh has firmly cemented his place as one of the most sought-after actors in South Indian cinema.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, the superstar’s extravagant lifestyle in Hyderabad often makes headlines. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be between Rs 350 crore and Rs 400 crore.

Mahesh Babu’s expensive assets in Hyderabad 2025

1. Rs 28 Crore Mansion in Jubilee Hills

Mahesh Babu’s luxurious house in Hyderabad (Instagram)

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar reside in a sprawling home in the elite Jubilee Hills, reportedly worth Rs 28 crore. Interestingly, he owns not one but two properties in the same high-end locality.

2. AMB Cinemas and AMB Classic

In 2018, Mahesh ventured into cinema ownership with AMB Cinemas, a plush multiplex in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Capital Mall. With its world-class design and cutting-edge technology, it quickly became a favorite among movie lovers. The actor is now gearing up to launch his second theatre, AMB Classic, in Hyderabad.

3. AN Palace Heights

Mahesh Babu, AN Palace Heights (Instagaram)

Located in Banjara Hills on Road No. 12, AN Palace Heights reflects Mahesh and Namrata’s refined taste. A joint venture with Asian Groups, it was launched in March last year, with ‘AN’ standing for ‘Asian Namrata.’

4. Multicrore Vanity Van

Mahesh owns a custom-built vanity van worth Rs 6.2 crore, designed by DC with high-end interiors and modern amenities.

5. Ranger Rover

Mahesh Babu owns a gold-colored Range Rover SV LWB, priced at approximately Rs 5.4 crore, to his enviable car collection.

As the superstar marks his golden jubilee year, his journey from Tollywood’s heartthrob to an icon of style and success remains truly inspiring.