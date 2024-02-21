Inside Mahesh Babu’s house in Film Nagar, Namrata drops new pics

Hyderabad: Former actress and model Namrata Shirodkar, wife of superstar Mahesh Babu, actively keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. Recently, she treated fans to fresh pictures of their lavish home in Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

In one photo, Namrata poses in a stunning purple outfit, offering a peek into their outdoor area with a ramp, surrounded by lush greenery. The wooden floors add a touch of elegance, making it a perfect source of inspiration for those looking to revamp their exterior spaces.

In another Instagram photo, Namrata gave a sneak peek into their personalized gym, affectionately referred to as Mahesh Babu’s ‘den.’ This spacious gym is equipped with modern machines, and a TV screen accompanies the superstar during workouts, where he enjoys listening to music. The gym features a large poster of Mahesh Babu, creating a motivating environment for an effective workout session.

More about Mahesh Babu’s Home

Mahesh Babu’s extravagant abode is nestled in the plush area of the city, Film Nagar. It is reportedly worth Rs 28 crores. Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two houses in the same area. This makes him neighbours with the biggest stars in Tollywood, like Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. With aesthetic, lavish leather fittings, wooden panels and a lot of dark hues, the superstar’s house is an embodiment of comfort, luxury and all things classy.