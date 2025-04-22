Talk of Town: How much is Mahesh Babu’s net worth as of 2025?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is usually in the spotlight for his movies, is making headlines this time for a different reason. The actor has landed in controversy after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving realty firms Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

As per reports, Mahesh Babu received over Rs 5.5 crore for endorsing Surana Group and Rs 5.9 crore from Sai Surya Developers. The ED has now called the actor for questioning this Sunday as part of their ongoing investigation.

The news has taken social media by storm, with fans and followers now more curious than ever about Mahesh Babu’s wealth and career milestones.

Mahesh Babu’s net worth 2025

One of the richest actors in Tollywood, Mahesh Babu’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore. He is also expected to inherit around Rs 48 crore from family assets. Having started his career as a child artist in Needa (1979), Mahesh made his lead debut in Rajakumarudu (1999), which won him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut.

Known for his blockbusters and brand value, Mahesh typically charges Rs 60 to Rs 80 crore per film. However, for his much-anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli, he is reportedly not taking any remuneration. Instead, both he and Rajamouli might share in the film’s profits, which could potentially be more lucrative, easily earning him over Rs 100-150crore.

From being paid Rs 5 crore in 2005 for Athadu to having a current net worth that has skyrocketed over 18 years, Mahesh Babu’s journey is nothing short of phenomenal.

But for now, all eyes are on the ED inquiry and what unfolds next in this high-profile case.