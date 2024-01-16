5 Expensive things owned by Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his birthday today, and fans are buzzing with excitement. As we join in the celebration, let’s take a peek into the luxurious side of Sidharth’s life by exploring some of the expensive things he owns.

From high-end vehicles to lavish abode, Sidharth Malhotra too lives a kind size lifestyle like other celebrities. Let’s have a look the actor’s opulent possessions as he marks another year of stardom and success.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Net Worth 2024

According to multiple reports, Sidharth Malhotra is estimated to be around Rs 105 crores. He earns from movies, commercials and other huge investments.

Expensive Things Owned By The Actor

1. A lavish House In Mumbai

Sidharth and Kiara Advani reside in a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. The house offers a view of the Arabian Sea and is designed by Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan. The house is estimated to be worth around Rs. 20 crores.

2. Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Sid too is an automibile junkie. He owns several luxurious cards including Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which is one of the costliest SUVs in India. The car is priced at Rs. 2.26 crores.

3. Mercedes Maybach S500

Another luxury car parked in his garage is Mercedes Maybach S500 which is a luxury sedan with a 4.7 L V8 engine and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car is worth Rs. 1.86 crores.

4. A Harley-Davidson Dyna Fat Bob

It is a premium cruiser bike with a 1868cc BS6 engine and a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is worth Rs. 17 lakhs .

5. Super Expensive Watch

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted wearing a Graham Silverstone watch, which is a Swiss-made timepiece. The watch is said to be priced between INR 4.48-4.75 lakh and has a 48mm stainless steel case with a fixed blue tachymeter bezel

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force, alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.