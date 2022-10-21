5 feared dead as military chopper crashes in Arunachal

Itanagar: At least five Army men, including the pilot and co-pilot, were feared dead after an Advanced Light Combat helicopter operated by the Indian Army crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Official sources said that three bodies have been recovered so far, while search is on to locate the remaining missing Army men.

“There were five people on board. There is very little chance of survival of the missing soldiers,” a senior district official told IANS over phone from district headquarters Yingkiong.

The crash took place in Migging village, around 25 km from the district headquarters. The helicopter was on a regular sortie, the official said.

Since the crash site is not connected by road, more details are still awaited.

Upper Siang Superintendent of Police, Jummar Basar, said the crash site is a mountainous region, and it would take time to complete the search operation.

This was the second incident of Army chopper accident in the state this month. On October 5, one pilot was killed after a Cheetah helicopter crashed during a routine sortie in the forward area near Tawang.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted: “Shocked to hear about the news of Advanced Light Combat Helicopter crash near Tuting area in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The State Government has rushed the rescue team to the accident site and providing all assistance.”

“Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers,” tweeted Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh.