5 film releases to look forward to this December

The entertainment industry has quite a good mix of films slated to be released this month. The year’s almost come to an end and what better way to end it than watch films with near and dear ones? Hence, we have curated a list of exciting releases due this month. Take a look.

Kushi

‘Kushi‘ stars South superstars Samantha Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on December 23.Looking at the poster, the film appears to be a love story set in Kashmir.

Blurr

Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Zee 5 from December 9, 2022.The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and marks her debut as a producer. It is a horror-thriller.

Avatar: The way of water

James Cameron’s much-awaited sci-fi action film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is set to hit the theatres on December 16.’Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.It is a sequel to the award-winning 2009 epic adventure ‘Avatar’.

Govinda Naam Mera

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, ‘Govinda Naam Mera‘ is a comedy-drama helmed by Shashank Khaitan. It will be out on Disney + Hotstar on December 16