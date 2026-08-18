5 held with 6 kg ganja concealed in auto speaker box

Hyderabad: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), in coordination with Pet Basheerabad police, arrested five drug peddlers on Monday, August 17, and seized 6 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Hamid, 30, a resident of Nampally; Mohammed Abbas, 30, an auto driver and resident of Nampally; Mohammed Mustafa, 25, a car driver and resident of Nampally; Irfan Khan, 29, a resident of Langer Houz; and Sayyad Afroz, 23, a petrol pump staffer and resident of Nampally.

According to EAGLE, Hamid had travelled to Nagpur around three months ago in connection with a sandal procession at Tajuddin Dargah, where he came into contact with a person identified as Shaik Sadiq, the alleged supplier.

On that occasion, Hamid purchased 2 kg of ganja for Rs 36,000 and subsequently sold it in small packets to consumers.

The investigation revealed that he earned a substantial profit from the transaction, which encouraged him to expand his illegal activity. To carry out the drug peddling, Hamid involved his co-accused, promising them a share based on the quantity of ganja sold by them.

As part of the plan, all five accused travelled from Hyderabad to Nagpur in Hamid’s auto on August 15, reaching Nagpur on August 16.

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Later that day, Hamid contacted Shaik Sadiq and met him near Tajuddin Dargah in Nagpur, where he allegedly procured 6 kg of ganja for Rs 1 lakh. The drug was packed in multiple packets and concealed inside the speaker box of the auto to avoid detection. The accused then began their return journey to Hyderabad.

The five accused were arrested, and the concealed ganja was recovered from the speaker box of the auto. The vehicle used to transport the drug was also seized for further investigation.