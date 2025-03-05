5 Heroines in Allu Arjun’s next film after Pushpa 2: Reports

Hyderabad: With Pushpa 2’s massive success, everyone is curious about Allu Arjun’s next movie. There are a lot of speculations and rumors about his upcoming project, but now, it seems like his next film will be with hit director Atlee. Fans are excited to see this powerful combination on the big screen.

Five Heroines in the Film

Buzz has it that Allu Arjun’s upcoming film will have five heroines. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor might play the main female lead. Atlee is also planning to cast three international actresses, possibly from America and Korea. Another Indian actress will complete the lineup.

Allu Arjun

There is talk that the movie may be based on a reincarnation theme, with Allu Arjun playing two different roles—one in the present and another in the past. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Apart from Allu Arjun, another big male star will also be part of this film. His role is still a mystery, but fans are excited to see who it will be.

Anirudh Ravichander to Compose Music

Music director Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs for this movie. His past work with Atlee has been a huge success, so expectations are high for this soundtrack.

Allu Arjun’s Popularity in North India

After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has gained a big fan base in North India. This film with Atlee will help him reach even more fans across the country.

The official confirmation of this movie is expected by March 20. This big-budget film, backed by Sun Pictures, is set to be one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Fans are eagerly waiting for more details!