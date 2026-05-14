5 Indian filmmakers who turned movies into comic universes

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has often extended beyond the big screen, with filmmakers building larger-than-life universes through comic books that deepen fan engagement and expand storytelling. From superheroes to historical epics, here are five Indian creators who brought their films alive in graphic novel format.

1. Ekta Kapoor – Vvan: The Force of the Forest

With Vvan: The Force of the Forest, Ekta Kapoor became the only female creator in India to launch a comic book universe for a film property at Comicon. Expanding the mystical world of Vvan beyond cinema, the comic book titled “The Legend of Vvan,” reflects her ambition to build immersive storytelling experiences that blend mythology, fantasy, and pop culture for modern audiences. The book serves as a prequel and an expansion to the upcoming folk-thriller.

2. S. S. Rajamouli – Baahubali Franchise

The monumental success of Baahubali wasn’t confined to cinema halls. Rajamouli expanded the franchise through Baahubali: Battle of the bold, the digital comic series, that explored untold stories from Mahishmati. The comics expand the Baahubali universe, focusing on epic, untold adventures.

3. Rakesh Roshan – Krrish Franchise

India’s beloved superhero franchise Krrish also entered the comic book world. Rakesh Roshan collaborated on graphic storytelling extensions that further explored the adventures of the masked superhero with the comics titled “Krrish: Menace of the Monkey Men”. The move strengthened Krrish as a homegrown superhero brand for younger audiences and comic enthusiasts alike.

4. Anubhav Sinha – Ra.One

Ahead of the film’s release, Ra.One received its own digital comic book adaptation, adding layers to the sci-fi superhero narrative. The comic format helped build anticipation around the futuristic world of the film and introduced audiences to the characters before they appeared on screen.

5. Aamir Khan – Lagaan

The Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan also inspired a comic book version that recreated the underdog sports drama in illustrated form titled Lagaan – The Story launched by Aamir Khan. The adaptation allowed younger readers to experience the iconic story of resistance, cricket, and colonial India through a visually engaging medium.

From epic warriors and superheroes to rooted fantasy dramas, these creators have embraced comics to deepen audience engagement and build lasting franchises. With Ekta Kapoor now joining the league with Vvan: The Force of the Forest and emerging as the only female creator in India to launch a comic book universe for a film, the trend signals an exciting new chapter for transmedia storytelling in Indian entertainment.