At least 5 killed in blast at glass factory near Hyderabad, many injured

The incident occurred when the workers were busy doing regular work in the factory when a major explosion took place in the furnace.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th June 2024 7:54 pm IST
A compressor tank in the factory at Shadnagar exploded around 4.30 pm, police said

Hyderabad: At least five people were killed and 15 workers injured in a blast at a glass factory at Shadnagar, Rangareddy district, on Friday.

A compressor tank in the factory at Shadnagar, nearly 50km away from Hyderabad, exploded around 4.30 pm, police said.

The incident occurred when the workers were busy doing regular work in the factory. Due to impact of the explosion several workers received serious injuries, including dismembering of limbs.

Ambulances rushed to the spot soon after the explosion.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, police said.

(More details awaited…)

