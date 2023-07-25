5 Most expensive things owned by Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan, Bollywood‘s Bhaijaan and an icon loved by millions, is known not only for his mesmerizing performances on the big screen, but also for his larger-than-life lifestyle. Salman’s prominence in the entertainment world is genuinely unique, thanks to his luxurious residences and valuables.

The superstar has amassed an impressive net worth, estimated to be over 350 million USD (Rs 2850 crore) as of 2023. With such substantial wealth, it comes as no surprise that he possesses an array of opulent assets.

In this article, let’s have a closer look at five most expensive things owned by Salman Khan.

List Of Salman Khan’s Expensive Possessions

1. Being Human – Rs 235 Crore

Being Human, Salman Khan’s legendary charity organization, has won hearts with its noble aim and it is reportedly valued at Rs 235 crores. This humanitarian empire displays the actor’s commitment to making a difference in society.

2. Sea-Facing Apartment in Bandra – Rs 100 crore

The Bollywood superstar’s lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra, valued at a whopping 100 crores, is a monument to wealth. This opulent mansion overlooks the Arabian Sea and emanates unrivaled beauty and style.

3. Gorai Beach House – Rs 100 crores

Salman Khan’s opulent beach villa is a paradise worth 100 crores, nestled on the calm sands of Gorai Beach in Mumbai. This gorgeous hideaway allows the actor to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of coastal living.

4. Lavish Panvel Farmhouse – Rs 80 crore

Salman Khan’s spacious Panvel farmhouse (Arpita farms), valued at 80 crores, provides a calm retreat from the rush and bustle of Mumbai. The estate, surrounded by beautiful nature, is the ideal place for the actor and his family to unwind.

5. Private Yacht – Rs 3 Crore

Salman Khan has a private yacht worth Rs 3 crore, which he has added to his collection of expensive goods. This maritime marvel enables him to sail the vast waters with elegance and enjoy peaceful isolation.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood megastar, lives a life of luxury and grandeur, as seen by his amazing assets and mansions. Everything reflects his rich lifestyle reflects his enormous success and kind heart, from his charity initiatives through Being Human to his extravagant mansions he owns. Salman Khan’s luxury abodes and valuables remain a fascinating peek into the life of a true superstar, as fans continue to be attracted by his on-screen charisma.

On the professional front, Bhaijaan has Tiger 3 in his kitty. He was last seen playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.