5 Most expensive things owned by Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 sweethearts Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been shelling out major couple goals ever since they made their relationship official. The two met inside Salman Khan’s show and gradually fell in love. Their bond is only growing stronger with each passing day.

From the starting of their chemistry, their fans had started calling them fondly with the hashtag, ‘TejRan’. They have been painting the town red with love and are standing out as one of the hotted couples of telly town.

Both Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are enjoying their massive popularity post BB 15 stint. While Teja is currently shooting for Naagin 6, Karan is seen as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut‘s hosted captive reality show Lock Upp. Both of the them are earning handsome pay cheque for their respective works. They were among the highest paid celebrities inside Bigg Boss 15.

Given this, it comes as a no surprise that Tejasswi and Karan spend money on the things they desire. In this write-up, let’s have a look at 5 insanely expensive things that the couple owns.

Karan Kundrra’s Luxurious Mumbai Home

Karan gifted himself a swanky 3-bhk flat in Mumbai soon after making Bollywood debut in Horror Story. The multi-crore and luxurious abode is located in Yari Road, which is a posh locality overlooking the Versova beach.

Tejasswi’s Swanky Audi Q7

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash gifted herself a swanky and luxurious car Audi Q7 (white color) which is reportedly worth Rs 80 lakhs. A few reports are also claiming that the price is now Rs 1 crore in Mumbai.

Karan’s Range Rover

Karan Kundrra is a proud owner of a Range Rover Sports SVR which is priced over Rs 1cr.

Other Cars Owned by The Actor

Apart from Range Rover, Karan also owns a Mini Cooper S Convertible and a Ford Endeavour which are reportedly priced at about Rs 42L and Rs 15.45L respectively.

His Bike Collection

Apart from luxurious four wheels, Karan Kundrra also owns Harley Davidson and Ducati Diavel bikes which proves that he is also a ‘petrolhead’ just like other celebrities.

Tejasswi’s I-20

Tejasswi Prakash also owns a Hyundai i-20 car that reportedly priced at Rs 6 to 8 lakhs.