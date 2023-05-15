5 Muslim players excluded from french league over refusal to wear LGBT colours

Five Muslim players from French football league “Toulouse” were excluded from the game against Nantes on Sunday after they refused to take part in Ligue 1’s campaign against homophobia.

French teams in the country’s top two divisions have been asked to wear LGBT colored numbers on shirts and hold banners to draw attention on next Wednesday’s International Day for the Prevention of Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The Daily Mail reported that five Toulouse players – Zakaria Aboukhlal, Moussa Diarra, Fares Chaibi, Logan Costa, and Said Hamulic- have expressed their displeasure with the campaign to manager Philippe Montanier for not taking part in the game.

“Some players of the professional squad have expressed their disagreement regarding the association of their image with the rainbow colors representing the LGBT movement,” Toulouse FC said in a statement Sunday.

“Although respecting the individual choices of its players, and after numerous exchanges, the Toulouse Football Club has chosen to exclude these players from the game,” the Ligue 1 club added.

Moroccan Zakaria Aboukhlal, confirmed on Instagram account that he “made the decision not to take part in today’s game.”

“First and foremost, I want to emphasise that I hold the highest regard for every individual regardless of their personal preferences, gender, religion or background. This is a principle that cannot be emphasised enough,” Aboukhlal said.

“Respect is a value that I hold in great esteem. It extends to others, but it also encompasses respect for my own personal beliefs. Hence, I don’t believe I am the most suitable person to participate in this campaign.”

On Sunday, the Egyptian international player, Mostafa Mohamed, also published on social media the reasons for not participating in the campaign and playing with Nantes against Toulouse.

“I don’t want to argue at all but I have to state my position,” Mohamed tweeted.

“I respect all differences. I respect all beliefs and convictions. This respect extends to others but also includes respect for my personal beliefs.

“Given my roots, my culture, the importance of my convictions and beliefs, it was not possible for me to participate in this campaign. I hope that my decision will be respected, as well as my wish not to argue about this and that everyone is treated with respect.”

Je n’ai pas pris part aujourd’hui au match Toulouse – Nantes.



Je ne souhaite pas du tout polémiquer mais je me dois de faire part de ma position.



Le respect des différences, ce serait le respect de l'autre, le respect de soi, le respect de ce qui sera mis en commun et de ce… — Mostafa Mohamed (@mmostafa_11) May 14, 2023

The French daily “L’Equipe” reported that the Mostafa travelled with the Nantes squad to Toulouse, but decided to stay in the hotel and not go to the stadium after refusing to wear the LGBT shirt.

This is not the first time the player has refused to participate in a league game. In 2022, Idrissa Gueye refused to attend a match during his time at PSG for not wearing an anti-homophobic shirt.