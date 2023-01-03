5 photos that prove Vidya Balan and sarees are a match made in heaven!

Vidya Balan has always been a fan of homegrown brands and her love for exquisite sarees is a known fact for all. She is one of the very few actors who has embraced the beauty of a saree on almost all important occasions and we love that! So, on her birthday, let’s take some fashion inspiration from her style diaries.
Nobody can pull off a classic saree as Vidya does and we’re sure you all will agree with us!
The actor has often been sighted embracing traditional weaves and local labels to make stylish appearances and fans admire that the most about her.
She can carry literally any kind- silk ones, embellished ones, or even a printed one like this. She also doesn’t go big on accessories which makes her look quite elegant and classy.
Apart from traditional weaves, she makes a style statement by picking a striking colour combination.
Vidya’s wardrobe picks are extraordinarily special and unique! Take this solid saree, for example. It’s very chic and the colours are quite vibrant and playful – minimal yet fashionable!