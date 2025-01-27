5 Places to visit under 330 kms from Hyderabad before winter ends

The days in Hyderabad are getting warmer, but the mornings still carry a crisp chill, reminding us that winter isn’t quite done yet. As the city slowly transitions to the heat of summer, it is the perfect time to venture out and explore nearby hidden gems that offer cool mornings and stunning views. These serene escapes near Hyderabad provide the ideal chance to savour the last of the winter air before the season fades away completely.

Siasat.com has curated a list of 5 places near Hyderabad that promise you an unforgettable winter send-off.

Top and best weekend getaways from Hyderabad

1. Kondapalli Hills

Located near Vijayawada and 262 kms from Hyderabad, Kondapalli Hills is renowned for its lush greenery and the historic Kondapalli Fort. During winter, the early mornings here are enveloped in a gentle chill, making it an ideal time to explore the scenic trails and enjoy panoramic views from the fort. The serene environment offers a refreshing escape from the city’s warmth, allowing visitors to savour the last moments of winter.

Kondapalli Hills

2. Pochera Waterfall

Situated approximately 330 km from Hyderabad, Pochera Waterfall is a hidden gem surrounded by dense forests. During the tail end of winter, the waterfall is in full flow, and the surrounding plants retains a lush vibrancy. The cool mist from the cascading water combined with the crisp morning air provides a rejuvenating experience.

Pochera Waterfall

3. Medak Fort

Situated on a hill in Medak and about 95 km from Hyderabad, Medak Fort is a testament to architectural brilliance. The fort offers a blend of Hindu and Islamic architectural styles and provides panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Climbing the fort’s steps during the cool mornings of late winter makes the ascent more comfortable and rewarding, as the clear skies and pleasant temperatures enhance the overall experience.

Medak Fort

4. Kanakai Waterfall

Nestled in the Adilabad districtand 327 Kms from Hyderabad, Kanakai Waterfall is a tranquil spot that remains relatively unexplored. As winter draws to a close, the area around the waterfall is adorned with lush greenery, and the water cascades gracefully into the pool below. The combination of the serene ambience, the gentle sound of flowing water, and the lingering coolness in the air make it an ideal destination these days.

Kanakai Waterfall

5. Bhongir Fort

Approximately 54 km from Hyderabad, Bhongir Fort stands majestically on a monolithic rock. The fort’s unique egg-shaped construction and its historical significance make it a fascinating site to explore. Visiting during the late winter mornings offers a comfortable climate for the trek up, and the unobstructed views from the summit are particularly striking under the clear, cool skies.