5 Reported wildcard contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 with pics

Hyderabad: The third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has kicked off, and the excitement is only building! With two contestants already out, the competition has intensified. The remaining six pairs are doing everything they can to make their mark and stay in the game.

Right from the start, the season has delivered intense drama and surprises, living up to the “limitless” promise made by host Nagarjuna.

Wild Card Contestants Are Coming

In an exciting development, the show’s producers are preparing to introduce wild card entries. These new contestants will bring fresh energy and shake up the existing dynamics inside the house. Wild card entries often shift the course of the game, and viewers are eager to see who will join.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Launch 2.0

The wild card contestants will be introduced through a special Grand Launch 2.0 event on October 6, as part of the Dasara festival celebrations. This launch promises to be just as grand and entertaining as last season, keeping the viewers hooked.

Mukku Avinash’s Return?

One of the most talked-about potential wild cards is Mukku Avinash, known for his comedy on Jabardasth and his previous stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. If Avinash enters, he could bring a much-needed dose of humor to the house, balancing out the tension.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Wild Card Contestants

There’s a lot of buzz around who might enter as wild card contestants. Some of the rumored names include:

Tasty Teja

Hari Teja

Rohini

Shoba

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.