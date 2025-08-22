Monsoon in Hyderabad comes with its own set of pros and cons. The rain-washed streets, the smell of wet earth and the cool breeze are one of the pros that set the perfect backdrop for comfort food. While chai and pakodas are a must during this season, seafood lovers know that nothing beats the warmth of a spicy prawn curry or a plate of crispy fried fish on a rainy evening.

Luckily, Hyderabad has no shortage of places that serve up seafood fresh and flavourful. From Goan-inspired menus to authentic Rayalaseema-style specialities, there are spots that are perfect for satisfying those rainy-day cravings. Siasat.com explores five seafood spots that are worth checking out, along with some restaurants that are known for their seafood dishes.

Top 5 seafood spots in Hyderabad in 2025

1. A1 Fish Wish

A1 Fish Wish touts itself as a ‘unique fish restaurant’ offering over 50 varieties of seafood dishes, from fish nuggets to Apollo fish and prawn biryani.

Must try- Fish biryani, corn fish fry, phuket fish fry, prawn manchurian

Where? Attapur, pillar no. 27

2. Fisherman’s Wharf

This upscale Goan-themed restaurant brings the coastal vibes right to Hyderabad. Here you can expect Portuguese-infused curries and an expansive seafood menu that includes prawns and Goan-style fish.

Must try- Fish and chips, butter garlic prawns, Bebincaa

Where? Financial District

3. Co Canada Kitchens

Co Canada brings fresh seafood right from Kakinada every day, a refreshing break from the frozen fish we are served in Hyderabad. Aside from the vast seafood menu, they also specialize in South Indian food. It truly is an all-in-one package.

Must try- Stuffed crab, Vanjaram Full Fish, Crab meat pulao,

Where? Gachibowli

4. Theeram Kitchen

Specializing in coastal South Indian cuisine, Theeram Kitchen brings bold, home-style seafood flavours to Hyderabad. Their dishes follow time-honored recipes, deeply rooted in tradition.

Must try- Baby crab, Tawa fish, Crab curry

Where? Jubilee Hills

5. Zinggy Sea Food Restaurant

Zinggy serves over 150 varieties of seafood, also allowing customers to choose their own catch and be served within 20 minutes. They source fresh fish from their own farm in Bhimavaram, making every dish fresh and flavourful.