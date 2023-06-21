5 Top Bollywood stars reduce their movie fees, see list

Mumbai: The world of Bollywood is known for its dynamic nature, where actors constantly strive to adapt to the ever-changing tides of success. It is believed that actors keep changing their pay or remuneration based on their track record of hits and flops.

According to the latest tweet by film critic Umair Sandhu, it appears that four popular Bollywood actors have decided to reduce their remuneration per film in light of their recent box office failures.

These Actors reduced their Fees recently. These actors “ Market Position ” Down due to Flop Films :



1. #ShahiKapoor 25 cr from 40 cr .

2.#VarunDhawan 20 cr from 30 cr.

3.#RanveerSingh 30 cr from 40 cr.

4.#KritiSanon 5 cr from 8 cr.

5.#JanhviKapoor 3 cr from 6 cr. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 20, 2023

1. Ranveer Singh

From smashing the box office with his hit movies like Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy to seeking a hit after the failure of his three movies, Ranveer has seemed to drop his title as one of the most-paid actors in the industry. The versatile actor has reportedly opted to reduce his remuneration to Rs 30 crore per movie, down from his previous fee of Rs 40 crore.

2. Shahid Kapoor

Right from his debut movie Ishk Vishk, Shahid has come a long way in his acting career. The actor who worked continuously in flops like Jersey and Rangoon has reduced his fees from 40 crores to 25 crores.

But the Kabir Singh actor has been in the limelight again for his OTT debut Farzi. Streaming on Amazon Prime, this series has received much praise for its storyline as well as its performance.

3. Varun Dhawan

The new age Govinda! From playing the role of a rich brat in SOTY to playing the role of revenge thirsty boy in Badlapur, the actor has proved that he’s here to stay! Although he has very less flops in his filmography, the actor has cut down on his fee, according to Umair.

The Bhediya actor who used to charge Rs 30 crores is now charging 20 crores for his films.

4 . Kriti Sanon

Known for her versatile acting in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi, she is one of the most followed actresses in the Bollywood industry.

The actress’ last hit at the box office was Housefull 4 which was released in 2019. After that Kriti was seen in movies like Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, and Shehzada. Unfortunately, none of them did well at the box office.

Kriti, who usually charges Rs 8 crore for her movies has now stepped down to charge Rs 5 crore.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Hailed as the OTT queen of Bollywood, Janhvi has had various digital releases.

To date, Janhvi has been a part of six films. Among them, “Dhadak,” “Roohi,” and “Mili” had theatrical releases, while “Gunjan Saxena,” “Ghost Stories,” and “Good Luck Jerry” were directly released on OTT platforms. Her seventh film, “Bawaal,” will also have a direct digital release.

The Devara actress who is not doing well in her theatrical releases has also cut down on her fees, by a margin of Rs 6 crore to Rs 3 crore.

Well, it looks like the actors have acknowledged the saying “Money moves from those who do not manage it to those who do.”