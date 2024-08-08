5 Women Naga Chaitanya allegedly dated before Sobhita

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. The news was confirmed by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s father, who shared stunning photos from the intimate ceremony, bringing joy to fans and well-wishers.

Nagarjuna took to social media to share some beautiful pictures from the engagement ceremony and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

August 8, 2024

A Look at Naga Chaitanya’s Personal Life

Naga Chaitanya, known for his role in the movie “Love Story,” was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple announced their separation in October 2021, just days before their fifth wedding anniversary.

Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut in the 2009 film “Josh” and has since starred in many successful films. Although he keeps his personal life mostly private, he has been the subject of many alleged love affairs.

Other Alleged Relationships

According to reports by the Times of India, Naga Chaitanya has been linked with several actresses, including:

1. Kajal Aggarwal

2. Divyansha Kaushik

3. Shruti Haasan

4. Daksha Nagarkar

5. Krithi Shetty

Despite the rumors, Naga Chaitanya has continued to focus on his acting career, delivering impressive performances in recent years.