5-yr-old boy raped, murdered in Uppal; migrant worker from Bihar held

The boy's parents hail from Chhattisgarh and work in a timber depot. The child reportedly went missing while playing, which prompted the parents to submit a complaint to the police.

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Bihar was arrested by Uppal police on charges of an alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old boy on Friday, August 15.

According to reports, the boy’s parents hail from Chhattisgarh and work as daily wage labourers in a timber depot. The child reportedly went missing while playing, which prompted the parents to submit a complaint to the police.

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage in which the movements of the accused migrant worker, Kumar, who also works in the same timber depot, looked suspicious. On questioning, he allegedly confessed to assaulting and strangling the boy.

The body of the victim has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary. Further investigation is underway.

