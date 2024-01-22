5-yr-old girl dies of ‘heart attack’ in UP

The girl was lying on the bed next to her mother with the phone when it suddenly fell from her hands and she became unconscious.

Representative Image

Amroha: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl died of ‘heart attack’ while watching cartoons on mobile phone at Hathaikheda of Hasanpur Kotwali in Amroha district on Sunday.

The girl, Kamini, was lying on the bed next to her mother with the phone when it suddenly fell from her hands and she became unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared “brought dead”.

Hasanpur community health centre in-charge, Dhruvendra Kumar, said, “The girl may have died of a heart attack.”

Amroha Chief Medical Officer Satyapal Singh added, “We appealed to the family to hand over the body for post-mortem, but they did not agree. It is a matter of investigation whether she died of a heart attack or some other disease.”

This is not the first such incident in the region in the past two months. Over a dozen children and young men have died in a similar way due to “heart attack” in Amroha and Bijnor districts.

Prince Kumar, 16, had fainted while he was playing cricket in Hasanpur area of Amroha on December 31, 2023. He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Shipra, 12, of Bijnor had collapsed and died inside a classroom on December 9, 2023.

Senior physician Rahul Bishnoi said, “Heart attacks might be common due to cold weather. Oxygen levels and blood pressure usually drops, increasing the risk of blood clots.”

