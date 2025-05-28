5-yr-old raped at Agra temple; accused re-arrested after CCTV video surfaces

A shocking incident has come to light from Jagdishpura in Agra, Uttar Pradesh where a five year old girl was raped in a temple on May 18. The accused in the case was initially released by the police but was arrested again on May 27 after the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the girl had been playing outside her house when the accused lured her to the adjacent temple and assaulted her. The girl’s grandmother was alerted upon hearing her cries and rushed to the scene. The accused then pushed her out of the way and tried to flee the scene.

However, the residents of the area chased him down, thrashed him and handed him over to the police. Although he was released later the same night with the police claiming that he was not “mentally sound.” He was later arrested on May 27 after the CCTV video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The accused has been identified as Pavitra, also known as Pammi, and reportedly works at a medical shop in the neighbourhood. The family of the victim claims that the accused is of sound mind. The girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Speaking to the media about the case, chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission, Babita Chauhan, said that the parents of the victims were ready to ‘compromise’ but the police urged them not to.

“In such situations I advise that the guardians stand strong, in this case they suddenly decided to compromise…this leads to people assuming that the police wasn’t able to do anything,” she further added.

She stated that people should be more alert in order to avoid such instances. “Usually such incidents happen where people are drug addicts or mentally unstable, in such situations guardians and parents should be alert where their child is going or playing.”

She stated that the perpetrator would be given a strict punishment which will set an example for others.