What if you could leave Hyderabad behind for a few hours and step into a world of kite flying, village games, farm animals, green fields and slow afternoons?

For those looking for something beyond the usual cafe hopping and resort plans, there is a nostalgic getaway waiting near Shadnagar. Kumudapuram Ethnic Village Resort, located at Burgula on the Bengaluru Highway, is around 50 km from Hyderabad.

Surrounded by greenery and farmland, the village-themed resort brings together traditional activities, nature and rustic experiences for a relaxed family outing or weekend break.

A little trip back to childhood

Remember the days when evenings meant running outdoors until someone called you home? Gilli danda, lagori, spinning tops and kite flying were enough to keep children entertained for hours.

Kumudapuram brings some of that old school charm back. Visitors can enjoy traditional games, walk through farmland, try fishing and simply spend time outdoors with family and friends.

The property also has more than 50 fruit bearing trees, organic farming areas and a fishing pond. A ride on the Merry Cart adds another touch of village nostalgia.

Where farm life becomes part of the experience

The countryside experience does not stop with greenery. Guests can interact with friendly farm animals and get a glimpse of rural life. Traditional bullock cart and Merry Cart rides add to the charm, particularly for children who may not often get to experience them in the city.

The property also has ducks around its natural water areas, while the fishing pond offers another activity for those who want to slow down and enjoy the surroundings.

Wake up to greenery and birds

With its fruit trees, farmland and open spaces, the resort offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature. The greenery naturally attracts local birds, making the mornings particularly peaceful for those who enjoy birdwatching.

It is the kind of setting where the sound of birds and open spaces can feel like a welcome change from Hyderabad’s traffic and constant city noise.

Stay the night, or make it a day out

Want to stay longer? Kumudapuram offers different accommodation options, including hut stays, tent stays, a tower house and container house accommodation, along with camping options.

The property also has spaces for family picnics, birthdays, gatherings and barbecue parties.

An in house restaurant serving South Indian cuisine means visitors can sit down for a meal after a day of outdoor activities.

Even your pets can come along

Another interesting feature is that the resort is pet friendly. So, if leaving your furry companion behind is usually the hardest part of planning a getaway, this could be a convenient option.

A break from the usual weekend

Kumudapuram is less about ticking off attractions and more about enjoying the moment. It is about playing games that many parents grew up with, watching children discover farm life, spending time around animals and enjoying a slower afternoon surrounded by nature.

For Hyderabad families, it offers something increasingly rare: a chance to put the phones away and simply enjoy being outdoors together.

Location Kumudapuram Ethnic Village Resort Burgula, Shadnagar, Bengaluru Highway Around 50 km from Hyderabad

Package prices and inclusions may vary according to the season and package selected. Check with the resort for the latest prices, activities and availability before planning your visit.