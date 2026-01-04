50 TV channels give up licences as viewers shift to OTT platforms

There has been a substantial dip in India's DTH subscriber base, from 72 million in FY19 to 62 million in FY24.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th January 2026 10:10 pm IST
OTT platforms
Representational Image

Over the last three years, as many as 50 broadcast channels reportedly surrendered their licenses amid changing viewership habits, digital takeover and pressures on advertisement revenues, states data from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Some of the names include NDTV, JioStar, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Eenadu Television, TV Today Network and ABP Network.

Enter10 Media, which operates a Hindi entertainment channel called Dangal, also surrendered licenses for Dangal HD and DaDangal Oriya. Dangal ranks in the country’s top 10 television channels by viewership.

A report by the Economic Times suggests a substantial dip in India’s DTH subscriber base, from 72 million in FY19 to 62 million in FY24.

These numbers will further decline.

Experts attribute the decline to affluent families preferring OTT platforms (Over-the-Top), while those who cannot afford monthly or yearly subscriptions prefer to move towards DD Free Dish, the free-to-air service.

