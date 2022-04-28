51-year-old Indian man wins Rs 7 crore in Dubai Duty-Free draw

Riyadh: A 51-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 1 million dollars (Rs 7,56,17,500) in Dubai Duty-Free draw on Wednesday, April 27.

The winner of the draw Syed Hasheem, who works as a sales executive in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, won after his winning ticket number 4114 was picked in the Millennium Millionaire Series 387, which he purchased online on Monday, April 4.

Hasheem has also been a regular Dubai Duty-Free draw participant for around 12 years now.

“My dream has finally come true, I will never forget this day,” he told Dubai Duty-Free.

Hasheem, who hails from Puducherry in India, is the 187th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners

Sruthi Anish, an Indian ex-pat based in Sharjah won a Porsche Panamera (Carrara White Metallic) car, with ticket number 1220 in Finest Surprise Series 1802.

29-year-old Ayoob Mohammed Hassan, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT Special 719 (Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0592 in Finest Surprise Series 494, which he purchased on April 3.