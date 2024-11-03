513 motorists booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 513 motorists have been apprehended by Cyberabad traffic police for drunk driving in a major drive conducted over the weekend.

The cases were detected during the drive conducted from 2 pm on Friday to 6 am on Sunday.

Those caught include 425 two-wheeler drivers, 24 three-wheeler drivers, 60 four-wheeler drivers, and 4 heavy vehicle drivers. Notably, 64 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

The police said all apprehended individuals will be presented before the court.

Anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident that leads to loss of life will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine.