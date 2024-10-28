314 cases registered against drunken driving in Bengaluru

Drive was conducted from October 21 to October 27 during which 25,383 vehicles were checked, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th October 2024 1:22 pm IST
drunk driving in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police booked 314 cases against drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol during a special drive conducted across the city, police said on Monday.

The drive was conducted from October 21 to October 27 during which 25,383 vehicles were checked, they said.

Also Read
Nagpur Audi drunk-and-drive case: BJP chief’s son not driving, claim police

“The special drive was aimed to curb the menace of drunken driving and ensure road safety in Bengaluru city. The Traffic Police Department will continue to conduct such drives to enforce traffic rules and regulations. A total of 314 cases were registered against those vehicle users who were found driving or riding under the influence of alcohol,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Bengaluru city, M N Anucheth, said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th October 2024 1:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button