The moment you walk through the door of Cats Country in Tolichowki, you are not greeted by a host; instead, you are greeted by an eager orange cat named Sheru, weaving through your ankles, purring a gentle welcome before settling into a soft cuddle with you. Nearby, Sheru’s roommates Hoor, Noor, Minnu, Koko, and 50 others lazily claim their favourite spots across the room. There is no awkwardness of human interaction here or the noisiness of a trending cafe; you only get to hear the rhythmic purr of curious furry friends.

For anyone carrying the weight of worldly stress, this instant affection is precisely what they need. Located just off 7 Tombs Road, Cats Country bills itself as India’s first dedicated cat therapy centre. Unlike standard cat cafes that revolve around dining, this quiet haven puts animal-assisted therapy (AAT) at the forefront.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Reframing therapy through cats

Founded by a local working professional, Majid Sharif, Cats Country is a passion project that started in 2025 on August 8, which is International Cat Day. But the inspiration came long ago, during a trip to Indonesia. “I visited Indonesia two years ago, and there I saw that cat therapy is very common. This is called animal-assisted therapy, where people spend time with dogs and cats for mental relaxation. This is relatively new in India,” he tells Siasat.com.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

In Indonesia, he observed how seamlessly this therapy was integrated into everyday wellness routines, and he wanted to bring that to India. “A lot of people think therapy is something only clinical patients needs,” Sharif explains, “However, that is not true. Everyday urban life comes with a lot of stress, and here you can relieve some of it. When you spend time and play with cats, you leave feeling grounded and light.”

While animal-based therapy globally usually includes dogs, Sharif chose to focus exclusively on felines. When asked why, he said, “The core of AAT is to spend time with an animal we are comfortable with. A lot of people are still wary of dogs, but cats are known to be better suited for indoor companionship. In fact, it is a myth that cats are cold or distant. Yes, some are shy, but they warm up to humans very quickly. The environment and socialisation make all the difference in their behaviour.”

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Cats Country currently host 55 cats, of which the majority are Persian, alongside a few Indian cats rescued by the team. A number that huge means a whole lot of care and cuddles, and Majid absolutely delivers it.

“Our top priority is cat happiness. If our cats are happy, we are happy,” he emphasises. “To keep them stress-free, we only allow five people per hour so that they can play freely with the humans.”

Health care protocols are equally rigorous. Cats Country has tied up with P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) in Rajendranagar to give the best to the cats. “All our cats are vaccinated and dewormed every three months. In case a cat is sick, it is separated and given the best care until it is healthy again,” Majid said.

Even their daily meals are carefully structured, prepared strictly according to the National Research Council guidelines.

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A favourite among students

Cats Country is still in the process of expansion but has already attracted a lot of students. “During exam season, a lot of students, especially engineering students, come here to blow off steam,” he said.

Apart from students, Majid revealed that IT professionals also visit due to the centre’s proximity to the Hitech City. The base extends to the elderly, families and tourists as well.

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Sessions at Cats Country are priced at Rs. 300 per hour per person. Prior registration is required and can be done directly through their website or by calling 7893761212.