554M views! 21-year-old Rizwan’s reel breaks world records – Watch

Hyderabad: A young footballer from Kerala, India, has made history on Instagram. Muhammad Rizwan, a 21-year-old freestyle footballer, created the most-viewed reel in the world, with over 554 million views. Recognized by Guinness World Records, the reel has more views than the populations of Germany, Spain, and France combined.

The Moment That Captured the World

In November 2023, Rizwan shared a video from the beautiful Keralamkundu Waterfall in Malappuram, Kerala. The reel shows him kicking a football perfectly, sending it behind the waterfall’s rocks.

Even Rizwan was surprised by how well the stunt worked. What started as a fun moment with friends turned into a global sensation. The video quickly gained attention, reaching 200,000 views in just 10 minutes. By the time Rizwan returned home, it had crossed a million.

Today, the reel has over:- 554 million views

9.2 million likes

Fans from around the world have praised the video for its creativity and stunning visuals.

Recognized by Guinness World Records

On January 8, 2024, Rizwan celebrated his incredible milestone by sharing a new video at the same waterfall. Holding his Guinness World Record certificate, he thanked everyone for their love and support.

Rizwan’s talent is not limited to just one viral video. Some of his other reels are also on the way to making history, with several already surpassing 230 million views and gaining global recognition.