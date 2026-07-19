563 drug cases registered in Hyderabad in one year

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) announced that 563 cases were registered by it between June 2025- June 2026 and drugs worth Rs 22.17 crore were seized during this period. Jubilee Hills zone topped the list with 116 cases.

“The City Police department is moving forward with a multi-pronged strategy aimed at eradicating the menace of banned drugs in Hyderabad,” said a press release.

As part of this initiative, they are implementing a three-fold action plan that goes beyond merely registering cases; it involves strengthening ground-level surveillance, dismantling supplier networks, and bringing about a transformation among users.

Zonewise breakdown of cases

A zone wise breakdown of the cases shows that Jubilee Hills topped the list with 116 cases followed by 99 in Secunderabad, 95 in Golconda zone, and 90 in the Charminar zone. Additionally, 84 cases were registered in the Rajendranagar area, 49 in Khairatabad, and 30 in the Shamshabad zone.

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These statistics highlight the focused attention the police have paid to drug trafficking and sales networks in specific areas of Hyderabad.

Drugs worth 22 crore seized

Various types of drugs worth Rs 22 crore were seized by the Hyderabad police in one year. Notably, the majority of the seized contraband, worth Rs 22.17 crore, consisted of ganja (cannabis); police confiscated 2,513 kg of ganja worth Rs 12.56 crore. Beyond ganja, the police cracked down heavily on other narcotics that severely affect the youth.

Seizures included 55.3 liters of hash oil worth Rs 6.91 crore, 1,626 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1.62 crore, and 129 grams of cocaine worth Rs 64.50 lakh.

Furthermore, they seized 120 grams of heroin worth Rs 24 lakh and 570 LSD blots worth Rs 17.10 lakh. Authorities are implementing a stringent strategy to prevent drugs from entering the city, a move underscored by the recent seizure of 220 grams of opium valued at Rs 1.25 lakh.

The police have focused not only on drug supply routes but also on eliminating key local hubs where sales occur. As part of this initiative, a massive ‘cordon and search’ operation dubbed ‘Operation Thunderbolt’, was recently conducted in Mangar Basti (under the Habibnagar police station limits) involving a force of 1,100 police personnel. Large quantities of ganja (cannabis) and illicit liquor bottles were seized during this operation.

Police officials have affirmed that ‘Operation Thunderbolt’ cordon and search drives will continue in the future with the primary goal of curbing the drug menace. They are collaborating with various enforcement agencies including the NCB, DRI, and EAGLE, to root out the drug trade entirely.

421 test positive for drugs

So far, a total of 1,550 individuals in the city have undergone these tests, with 421 testing positive. Rather than merely focusing on punitive measures, the police are handling these cases with a humane approach.

Initiatives are being taken to transfer these individuals to Gandhi Hospital, the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda, and prominent private rehabilitation centers, where they receive appropriate medical care and specialized counseling to facilitate their rehabilitation.

Telangana committed to fight against drugs

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar reiterated that the Telangana government is committed to its fight against the drugs.

He clarified that the police are maintaining strict surveillance not only on sellers but also on consumers who purchase drugs. However, he emphasized that the role of parents is just as crucial as police action in this battle.

Observing recent cases, Sajjanar noted that parents often remain unaware that their children have fallen prey to drugs; it is only after cases are registered and the matter reaches the police station that parents are overcome with grief.

He remarked that fleeting curiosity—such as the desire to try it just once—or the influence of bad company pushes the youth into this dark abyss.

Therefore, he urged all parents to keep a close watch on their children’s movements, habits, and behavior, noting that sudden changes in their conduct…