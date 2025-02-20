5,660 govt school students found with vision problems in Khammam

Hyderabad: A total of 5,660 students from government schools and junior colleges in Khammam district of Telangana have been diagnosed with vision defects after screenings conducted under the Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakram. The screenings covered 1,89,784 students between April and October last year, with expert doctors assessing their eye health.

A second round of screening for the affected students began on February 17, with 200 students being examined daily. The process is expected to be completed by March 15. Students with severe vision problems will be referred for surgical treatment at Sarojini Devi Government Eye Hospital in Hyderabad, while others will receive medication and prescription glasses.

Over the past three days, screenings have been conducted in government hospitals in Sathupalli, Nelakondapalli, and Khammam. In Khammam district, 1.11 lakh students from 1,332 government schools and colleges were tested, revealing that 3,557 have vision-related issues, affecting their reading ability and causing frequent headaches. In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, 78,227 students were screened, identifying 2,103 who require further testing. Daily screenings for 250 students are now underway at hospitals in Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem.

On Tuesday, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Kalavati Bai visited a special eye camp at the district headquarters hospital. She stated that 3,500 students were identified with vision problems after two rounds of screening. If necessary, they will be referred to Hyderabad for further surgical treatment.