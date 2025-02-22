Oman honours 57 youth for completing 30-day Fajr prayer challenge

Muscat: In a momentous gathering filled with faith, inspiration, and community spirit, the Fajr Initiative Award Ceremony recently took place in Oman’s capital, Muscat, celebrating 57 young achievers who successfully completed the 30-day Fajr prayer challenge.

The event was held at Masjid Al Noor in Darsait, drawing a significant turnout of over 130 attendees, including parents, distinguished guests, and respected personalities from various local mosques. The initiative aimed to instill discipline and commitment among youth through the daily observance of the Fajr prayer.

The event began with a recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by speeches from dignitaries Sheikh Salim Al Ghammari, CEO of the Mutrah Zakat Committee, and Sheikh Ibrahim Al Wahhaibi, Sheikh of Darsait Mosque, who honoured the young achievers for their commitment to faith and discipline.

Beyond celebrating the youth, the event highlighted strong parental and community involvement, with over 75 parents in attendance. Organisers expressed gratitude to families, volunteers, and mosque leaders for their support in nurturing Islamic values.

A key segment featured the presentation of the initiative’s project report, outlining its impact and encouraging mosques across Oman to adopt similar programs. The committee emphasised this as a stepping stone for further knowledge-based initiatives.

The event concluded with a prayer for global peace and unity, reinforcing the message of faith and perseverance. The Fajr Initiative team has extended an open invitation to all communities to join efforts in fostering a generation built on faith, discipline, and strong character.