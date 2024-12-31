573 drug related violation cases in 2024: Telangana DCA

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has reported a significant rise in drug-related violations, uncovering 573 cases in 2024, a dramatic increase from just 56 cases in 2023.

This surge reflects the administration’s intensified efforts to combat spurious drugs, illegal drug sales, and the abuse of habit-forming substances.

Rs 2.3 cr drugs seized

As of December 25, 2024, several noteworthy cases have been documented across various categories. The DCA successfully dismantled eight spurious drug rackets, resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 2.3 crore.

Additionally, there were 79 seizures related to price violations and 199 cases involving misleading advertisements.

The administration also identified 136 cases linked to unlicensed medical practitioners selling unapproved drugs, as well as 98 cases involving the illegal sale of drugs, including expired and steroid-laden products.

Among the counterfeit drugs seized were anti-cancer medications, antibiotics, and other products falsely labelled under reputable brands. Joint operations with the prohibition and excise departments led to the confiscation of narcotic substances worth Rs 11.3 crore.

A particularly significant operation resulted in the seizure of psychotropic substances such as 3-MMC and Alpha-PiHP, leading to multiple arrests, including that of medical professionals.

25,253 inspections held across Telangana

Throughout 2024, the DCA conducted 25,253 inspections and achieved a 76% conviction rate, an improvement from the 68% recorded in 2023.

Furthermore, the DCA has collaborated with the US FDA to enhance its regulatory efforts, DCA Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy informed.