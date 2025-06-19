58 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor seized in Telangana

Hyderabad: Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 58 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor sourced from defense establishment canteens and arrested two individuals for smuggling the alcohol.

Acting on specific information, enforcement teams from Malkajgiri and Ghatkesar intercepted the two suspects transporting the bottles and confiscated 30 and 28 bottles, respectively.

The accused admitted to sourcing the liquor from individuals working in defense establishments and illegally selling it in the market at a premium price.

A case has been registered against them.